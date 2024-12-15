Bishnoi jail interviews: Punjab home dept recommends DSP’s dismissal

The Punjab home department has recommended dismissal of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who was named as a “key conspirator” in connection with facilitation of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview to private news channel while in incarceration. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was in CIA Kharar custody on September 3-4, 2022. (Ayush Sharma)

The move to recommend termination of DSP Gursher Singh from service is based on the findings of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Special DGP (Human Rights) Pramod Kumar. The SIT uncovered that the controversial interview, aired in March 2023, was conducted via video conference when Bishnoi was in CIA Kharar custody on September 3-4, 2022. Gursher was DSP (investigations) at that time and Bishnoi was being probed for his alleged role in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

According to a senior home department official, privy to the development, the file recommending Gursher’s dismissal has been forwarded to chief minister Bhagwant Mann for final approval. It remains unclear what decision the chief minister has taken. If approved, this would mark the first significant disciplinary action in this high-profile case, which has severely damaged Punjab Police’s reputation, raising serious allegations of a nexus between law enforcement and gangsters.

The state government is also expected to submit its report on Gursher’s dismissal to the Punjab and Haryana high court, which is scheduled to hear the case on Monday.

In October 2023, six Punjab Police officers, including Gursher and another DSP, Sammer Vaneet, were suspended for their “roles in the incident”.

Gursher, on his part, denied having information about any move to dismiss him.

Initially, FIRs in the case were registered under several Indian Penal Code sections, including extortion (384), concealment of evidence (201), criminal intimidation (506), and criminal conspiracy (120-B), among others. However, the final charges, filed in a Mohali court on October 9, were limited to criminal intimidation (Section 506) against Bishnoi. The HC had subsequently stayed the proceedings on October 10.