Bitter rivalries, big promises: Ludhiana West bypoll turns into political showdown

The stakes are high after speculation that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal may seek a Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab. In a strategic move, the AAP has fielded sitting Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West seat, turning the contest into a symbolic power play.

AAP’s Arora leverages governance record

Sanjeev Arora is campaigning on the back of AAP’s governance achievements, emphasising citizen welfare schemes, improved infrastructure and transparency. His campaign highlights projects like the addition of 40 Mohalla Clinics, cleaning of Buddha Nullah, upgraded sewerage systems and road improvements.

“I am committed to holistic growth for Ludhiana, not just Ludhiana West,” Arora told voters during his door-to-door campaign.

SAD’s Ghumman promises ‘real change’

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Parupkar Singh Ghumman has positioned himself as the candidate of genuine change, criticising both the AAP and Congress for a “decade of failed promises”. He has made the pollution of Buddha Nullah and dysfunctional local grievance redressal systems the cornerstones of his campaign. Ghuman also pledges to promote medical tourism, develop green belts along Sidhwan Canal, and revive the stalled Ludhiana City Centre project.

Congress’ Ashu banks on experience

Former cabinet minister and two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu is banking on his prior record of development, highlighting improvements in roads, healthcare and civic facilities during his tenure. “The people of Ludhiana West recognise the transformation I have brought and I intend to continue that work,” he said.

BJP’s Gupta champions ‘double-engine growth’

BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta stresses the advantages of having both state and central governments aligned for development. He credits the Narendra Modi-led government for progress in highways, hospitals, digital infrastructure, and housing and argues that Punjab’s state leadership has missed opportunities due to lack of cooperation with the Centre.