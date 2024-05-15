Bittu’s govt house NDC row: Ludhiana MC revokes suspension of 2 staffers

Strap: Opposition leaders question renovations at Bittu’s house, allege irregularities in bill approvals On Tuesday, the MC commissioner wrote to the director of local bodies, urging action against three more officials involved in the alleged delay. (HT)

The municipal corporation (MC) commissioner has revoked the suspension of two employees who were penalised on Monday for holding on to a letter from MP Ravneet Bittu, which had resulted in a delay in the issuance a no-dues certificate (NDC) for the government residence near Rose Garden.

However, the Opposition leaders have raised questions about the approval of the renovation bills for the house. They allege that the house, which neither allotted by the deputy commissioner nor by the civic body, got funds for renovation, and questioned the source of the founds.

Former Congress councillor Mamta Ashu raised concerns about the renovations over the past few years under the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. She asked as to who authorised the renovations, allocated the budget and signed the paperwork. Ashu said that if the MC was not involved, then who sanctioned the funds?

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi clarified that certain MC government residences were transferred to the deputy commissioner pool in 2015 and they were unaware of the status of Bittu’s house until May 8 this year, when the deputy commissioner notified them about the house.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that the house was never listed under her office’s allotment records. She added that notices were issued to officials overstaying in other houses. She asserted that since the renovations were carried out by the MC, the house was under their jurisdiction and they were entrusted with the no-objection certificate and keys.

The issue came to the fore when on May 12 this year when MC officials sent a message via WhatsApp and Email to Bittu, requesting a deposit of ₹1.82 crore as penal rent. This fine was imposed for residing in government housing without an allotment letter. Bittu was scheduled to file his nomination on May 13 and had to hurriedly clear the penal rent to go ahead with filing his papers.

Bittu filed a complaint with the election commission.Subsequently, the DC office and the MC engaged in a blame-game concerning house allotments.

After the suspensions, the MC commissioner wrote to the director of local bodies, urging action against three more officials involved in the alleged delay. The case pertains to an alleged delay in issuing no-dues certificate for Bittu’s official residence.

The letters seeks action against assistant town planner (ATP) Mohan Singh, head draftsman Davinder Singh and draftsman Gurmeet Singh. The MC commissioner pointed out that the letter had reached the office of zonal commissioner, Zone D, who then forwarded it to ATP, Zone D. However, the drawing branch handled the matter casually, causing further delays.

