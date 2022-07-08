Bi-weekly Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express to be restored from July 22
The bi-weekly Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express will resume full operations from July 22 onwards.
The train had for months been running once a week amid the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, following the huge demand of passengers from the north-east, railways has made it bi-weekly again.
The 53-hour train will depart from Dibrugarh on Mondays and Fridays to arrive in Chandigarh on Wednesdays and Sundays, respectively.
It will leave Chandigarh the same day to arrive in Dibrugarh on Saturdays and Wednesdays, respectively.
On July 22 (Friday), the train will depart from Dibrugarh at 8.05 am and reach Chandigarh at 1.20 pm on July 24.
-
Cab washed away in flash flood: Girl’s body recovered from Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in Dhanas
A day after three people went missing after a cab, shuttling two passengers, was swept away in a flash flood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet in Tanda village, near Nayagaon, the body of one of the passengers was fished out from the rivulet near Dhanas on Thursday morning. Pooja's was identified as Pooja, one of the cab passengers. The car, a Maruti S-Presso, was recovered around 3 km away from Tanda village on Wednesday itself.
-
Punjabi singer’s gunman, another cop caught with heroin in Mohali
Five days after AAP councillor Ram Chander Yadav and a furniture contractor had a scuffle at the Sarangpur Community Centre on July 2, police on Thursday booked for the former and his accomplices for assault and wrongful confinement. According to police, the complainant, Pardeep Bansal of Sector 16, Panchkula, submitted that Bansal had spoken to the councillor before and had gone to the Community Centre to collect pending payment for furniture provided to the centre.
-
Brawl at Sarangpur Community Centre: Chandigarh Police lodge FIR against AAP councillor
-
Mechanic arrested for making fake HSRP number plates in Chandigarh
Chandigarh Police have arrested a mechanic who worked at the Sector 38 West Motor Market for making fake high security registration plates (HSRP). Inspector Narinder Patial, in-charge of the UT Police's district crime cell, said Aggarwal was arrested red-handed on the basis of a tip-off with around 40 fake number plates.
-
SC panel seeks FIR against PGIMER employees’ body opposing reservations
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked the Chandigarh Police to lodge an FIR against the PGIMER general and OBC category employees' associations that have formed a front against reservation to SC and ST employees. President of the ad hoc front, Sushil Kumar Battan, said, “The association does not say that SC/ST people should not get reservation, but is opposing reservation in promotions. The commission has misinterpreted us.”
