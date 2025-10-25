Bizman assaulted, robbed of ₹8.5L near Hallo Majra light point

A businessman from Panchkula was allegedly robbed of ₹8.5 lakh cash after being assaulted by unidentified men who intercepted his car near the Hallo Majra light point on Thursday evening.

The victim, identified as Ankush Goyal, 32, a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula, runs a toy shop in Burail. In his complaint to the police, Goyal stated that around 7 pm, he had collected a blue bag containing ₹8.5 lakh from his brother-in-law’s shop in Burail and was on his way home in his white Kia Carens.

When he reached near Hallo Majra light point and took a turn towards Mauli Jagran, a black Thar SUV, with the number plate covered, rammed into his vehicle from the front. “Three to four men got down from the Thar, started beating me, and demanded to know where the bag containing cash was. They snatched the bag and fled the scene,” Goyal told the police.

The victim sustained an injury near his right eye due to the assault. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, by a PCR team for medical treatment.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 324(4) (mischief), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 309(4)/309(6) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Mauli Jagran police station, Chandigarh. Police said efforts are on to identify the suspects and trace the black Thar involved in the incident through CCTV footage from nearby areas.