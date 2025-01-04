A dispute between former friends escalated into violence when a group of men attacked a local businessman and fired gunshots at him on Gill Road late Friday night. The victim, however, escaped unhurt. The division number 6 police have registered a case against 10 accused of attempting a murder bid. Bizman fired at over rivalry, escapes, hunt on for 10

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Honey Chaudhary, 28, a resident of Muradpura who owns a fastener unit. The accused include Jagjot Singh, alias Badshah, Navjot Singh, Tejinder Singh, Manjot Singh, Jeevan Saini and their five unidentified accomplices.

According to Honey Chaudhary, he and his friends Gaurav Chaudhary and Prince were travelling in a Scorpio car while another group of his friends, including Harshdeep, Sukhdev and Amritpal followed in another car.

The group was on their way from Overlock Road to Manju Cinema crossing. As they crossed the Miller Ganj branch of State Bank of India, a glass bottle struck the windshield of Honey’s car, shattering it. When he stepped out to investigate, he noticed the accused standing on the rooftop of a nearby house.

“The accused hurled more glass bottles at me. They then flashed a gun and fired three gunshots targeting me. My friends and I managed to flee the spot and save our lives,” Honey stated in his complaint. Honey informed the police about the incident.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur, station house officer (SHO) at division number 6 police station, said that during the preliminary investigation they found that Honey and the accused were once friends but their relations turned sour due to some issues, leading to a bitter rivalry. This dispute was the likely motive behind the attack.

When asked about the firearm used in the crime, Inspector Thakur said that it is yet to be determined if it was an illegal one.

A case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 324(4) (mischief causing damage between ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh), 351(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapons), 190 (unlawful assembly) of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused, who remain at large.

The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects and are investigating further.