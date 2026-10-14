Bizmen’s locked house burgled in Ludhiana, two arrested

A businessman’s locked house in Pritam Nagar, Model Town, was burgled between October 8 and 10, with thieves making off with gold and silver ornaments, appliances, electrical fittings and a range of household articles. The Model Town police have arrested two men in connection with the theft. Jain informed the police and lodged a complaint, following which an investigation was launched. (HT)

According to the police, the accused surveyed upscale residential neighbourhoods and identified locked houses before conducting the theft.

The house belongs to businessman Kishor Jain, who has moved with his family to New Sarabha Nagar but continues to visit the property periodically. In his complaint, Jain told the police that he had last visited the house on October 8 and found everything in order. When he returned on October 11, he found the main gate locked. On entering the premises, however, he discovered that a door and a window opening into the inner lobby had been broken open.

An inspection revealed that the house had been ransacked. The stolen articles included gold and silver ornaments, utensils, an air conditioner, a kitchen stove, an LPG cylinder, decorative items, electrical wires, the electricity meter, switches and a manhole cover, among other belongings.

Jain informed the police and lodged a complaint, following which an investigation was launched.

Assistant sub-inspector Baldev Singh of Model Town police station said clues gathered during the investigation led to the arrest of the two accused— Prince Sharma of Amargarh in Malerkotla and Ramandeep Singh, alias Rinku of Phillaur.

According to the police, the accused revealed during investigation that they had conducted reconnaissance in upscale residential areas, looking for houses that had been left locked before carrying out burglaries.

The police are trying to recover the stolen property, ASI Baldev Singh said.