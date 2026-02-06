BJP accuses Himachal govt of stalling projects, meets governor

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Friday accused the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government of stalling development projects in opposition represented constituencies. Jai Ram Thakur, the leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, presenting a memorandum to Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in Shimla on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Leading a BJP legislature party delegation, Thakur submitted a detailed memorandum to governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, protesting the discriminatory withholding of MLA Area Development and discretionary funds.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Thakur claimed that for the past three years, no detailed project reports (DPRs) have been prepared for projects proposed by opposition MLAs, nor have they been sent to NABARD for approval. He termed this a departure from the state’s long-standing tradition where the PWD and Jal Shakti departments prioritise MLA-recommended works. Thakur alleged that even in instances where DPRs were ready, the government intentionally blocked their progress to stifle development in non-Congress segments.

The BJP memorandum highlighted that the state government has failed to release the MLA Area Development Fund since October 2025, leaving legislators unable to fulfil promises made to their constituents. The opposition leader pointed out that while the state suffered losses due to natural disasters last year, the government released only half of the allocated funds despite having the necessary budgetary provisions. The remaining payments have reportedly been halted at the treasury level, even after sanction letters were issued.

Further, the BJP leader expressed concern over the delayed release of the discretionary fund, which provides immediate relief to the poor and disaster-affected. Thakur argued that blocking these funds is a violation of democratic norms and prevents balanced regional development.

The BJP MLAs urged the governor to intervene and direct the state government to immediately release all pending funds and expedite the submission of opposition-led DPRs to NABARD.