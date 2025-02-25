Menu Explore
BJP alleges diversion of funds, Cong hits back

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 25, 2025 06:48 AM IST

Bilaspur BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal alleged that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government had transferred funds to the tune of ₹500 crore, triggering a sharp response from former CPS and Congress MLA Sanjay Awasthi

A fresh war of words erupted between Congress and BJP leaders on Monday after the latter alleged that the funds meant for railway and other central projects were being diverted, a charge vehemently denied by the ruling party.

The Opposition is deliberately misleading the people of Himachal, said Congress MLA Sanjay Awasthi (iStock)
Bilaspur BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal alleged that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government had transferred funds to the tune of 500 crore, triggering a sharp response from former CPS and Congress MLA Sanjay Awasthi. Addressing press conference, Awasthi slammed the BJP for “misleading the public” by making “baseless and irresponsible statements” regarding financial allocations in the state.

“The Opposition is deliberately misleading the people of Himachal. The 500 crore they are talking about is money of the state government, which was lying unutilised in banks. The state government has now decided to use this unutilszed amount for public welfare,” Awasthi stated. He also targeted BJP for its failure to secure adequate central aid for the state, particularly in times of disaster. “Instead of making baseless claims, the opposition should work towards getting back the 9,200 crore that the Centre owes Himachal Pradesh under NPS,” he added.

