BJP appoints Amit Shah, MP CM as observers for Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Union home minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh chief minister (CM) Mohan Yadav as central observers for the selection of the new leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana, as per a letter issued by party’s national general secretary Arun Singh. Union home minister Amit Shah (File)

The appointment of the key observers highlights the BJP’s intent to ensure that the selection process for the new Haryana BJP legislature leader is seamless, following the party’s decisive victory.

Notably, during the electioneering, Union home minister Amit Shah had announced that Nayab Singh Saini would be reappointed as chief minister (CM) if the BJP returned to power.

The announcement of observers sets the stage for intense internal discussions, as the party seeks to balance various factions and ensure a smooth leadership transition in Haryana in view of senior BJP leaders Anil Vij and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh making their aspirations to become CM public on the grounds of seniority.

Political watchers say Amit Shah’s role as observer underscores the significance the BJP places on maintaining internal harmony and handling post-election political dynamics with precision while installing Saini as chief minister again.

BJP sources say the central observers are scheduled to meet with Haryana’s 48 newly elected BJP legislators on October 16, one day before the oath-taking ceremony in Panchkula.

The October 17 swearing in ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and CMs of BJP-ruled states, marking a historic moment as the BJP returns to power in Haryana for a third consecutive term with a record-breaking 48 seats.

Despite facing significant challenges, including anti-incumbency and opposition from various groups such as farmers, wrestlers, and the youth, the BJP managed to secure a victory. The party’s decision-making process in forming the new Cabinet is expected to take into account both regional dynamics and caste considerations.