BJP celebrates Jatinder Pal Malhotra’s re-election as Chandigarh unit chief

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) re-electing Jatinder Pal Malhotra, 60, for the second term as the party’s Chandigarh president, a felicitation ceremony was organised at party office Kamalam in Sector 33 on Thursday. Newly elected Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra with supporters during a felicitation ceremony at the BJP office in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Senior party leader Sanjay Tandon and former MP Kirron Kher were also elected as National Council members during the organisational elections on Wednesday.

The election process was completed in the presence of BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh. Jammu and Kashmir MLA and BJP national secretary Dr Narinder Singh Raina was the returning officer, while Punjab MLA Ashwani Sharma was appointed as national observer for Chandigarh Organisation Parv.

A grand road show was also organised to celebrate Malhotra’s re-election.

In his address, Malhotra expressed gratitude to the party leadership and workers: “This responsibility is an honour for me. Our aim is to take the party’s policies to every household and give our best in serving the people of Chandigarh.”

He pledged to strengthen the party organisation and work on new schemes for the welfare of people.

At the event, Saudan Singh claimed, “The ever-increasing popularity of the BJP in Chandigarh is the result of the hard work of the workers and the strength of the organisation. The party will become stronger under Malhotra’s leadership.”

Dr Narinder Singh Raina said, “This election was held with the aim of strengthening the organisational structure and preparing the party for the upcoming challenges. We are confident that Malhotra will take the party to new heights in Chandigarh.”

On this occasion, the upcoming strategies of the party were also discussed. The leaders expressed full commitment to strengthening the organisation and performing better in the upcoming elections. Former party presidents and other senior workers were also present at the event.