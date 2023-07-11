Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punajb Govt must prepare for the worst, says state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

Punajb Govt must prepare for the worst, says state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 11, 2023 01:19 AM IST

BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar visits flood-hit areas of Kharar, warns state government to prepare for worst as rains continue; urges help for affected citizens.

New state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday visited flood-hit areas of Kharar to take stock of situation; cautioning the state government to prepare for the worst as with rains not showing any signs of abating situation was fast turning grim in certain areas.

Army personnel and others rescue locals stuck near the flooded Gopal Colony after water level of Badi river rose due to heavy monsoon rains in Patiala on Monday. (PTI)
Appealing to state government to ensure all possible help and succour to those in need, Jakhar said lakhs of our citizens are bearing brunt of incessant rains lashing the state and many of them are in danger of losing their lives’ savings which should be a cause of serious concern.

“I have requested the administration to immediately put in place evacuation plans and ration to ferry people stuck in waters to safer places in case of heavy downpour in coming days. Alternate accommodation plans must be in place to ensure timely evacuation,” he underlined.

Jakhar said people in Kharar have expressed genuine fear of losing their homes and valuables, for they have been issued notices by administration to vacate their houses in low-lying areas.

