Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
BJP, Congress govts did nothing for Haryana: Bhagwant Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 13, 2024 10:02 AM IST

At a rally in Gohana, Sonepat, on Monday, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Haryana leaders from old parties have been exploiting voters for several years but this time, voters have the option of voting for AAP.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann intensified his attack on opposition parties, claiming that they were only promoting their own sons and daughters while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is giving a chance to those coming from common families.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann intensified his attack on opposition parties at a rally in Gohana, Sonepat, on Monday. (HT File)

At a rally in Gohana, Sonepat, on Monday, Mann said Haryana leaders from old parties have been exploiting voters for several years but this time, voters have the option of voting for AAP.

The Punjab CM said his government has provided jobs to 44,250 youths in a transparent manner and no allegations of bribery were raised.

“In Punjab, 90% households are getting free electricity and officials have been directed to visit villages and solve peoples’ grievances. In Delhi and Punjab, our governments are providing 1 crore to the families of deceased soldiers,” he added.

Mann said that Prime Minister Modi had claimed that Haryana needed a double engine government but he wanted to ask him why they changed their engine in Haryana by replacing Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini.

“Did Manohar Lal Khattar’s engine break down? The country needs a new engine, not a double engine. People of Delhi and Punjab have changed their engines, now public works are being done there without any bribe. Haryana people will also change their engine this time because the BJP’s engine has collapsed,” he added.

Follow Us On