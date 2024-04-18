BJP contesting through proxy candidates, Omar Abdullah tells voters in Anantnag

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday termed Peoples Conference and Apni Party as proxies of the Bharatiya Janata Panta (BJP), while canvassing support National Conference’s (NC) Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat candidate Main Altaf. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah addressed gatherings in Kashmir’s Anantnag. (File photo)

Abdullah, who held a roadshow and addressed gatherings in Anantnag, said the BJP was showing hesitation to own their candidates belonging to the Peoples Conference and Apni Party unlike the INDIA bloc, which was contesting the elections “openly”.

“Union home minister Amit Shah has dropped hints in Jammu that they won’t field candidates in Kashmir. He had said that BJP is in no hurry for the Lotus to bloom in Kashmir while in 2019, the BJP had contested from all seats from the region,” he noted.

Taking note of BJP’s Tarun Chug holding a meeting with Altaf Bukhari and Sajjad Lone, he said, “BJP doesn’t have their own candidates but Sajjad Lone and Altaf Bukhari will represent the Lotus in Kashmir.”

NC candidate, Ahmad, said he was in a “comfortable position” and was the most acceptable candidate on both sides of the Pir Panjal range. “I am in a comfortable situation and I feel I am acceptable on both sides — Anantnag-Kulgam as well as Rajouri-Poonch. My assessment might be wrong, but I think the other parties contesting here do not have as much acceptability on both sides,” he told reporters in south Kashmir.

He dismissed suggestions that any of the contesting candidates was an outsider, saying he respected all his opponents. He said his focus will be on undoing the Centre’s action of abrogating Article 370 and downgrading a full-fledged state into two union territories.

Shot in the arm as CPI(M) backs NC

NC, meanwhile, received a shot in the arm after People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration ally CPI(M) decided to put its weight behind the party in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliament seat.

CPI(M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, a four-time former legislator from Kulgam, holds sway in the region and his support could bolster NC’s chances.

Tarigami has already started touring parts of south Kashmir, especially Kulgam, his bastion. Interestingly, Tarigami enjoys good rapport with Abdullahs and Muftis and also had good relations with former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad. He is the spokesperson of the four-party PAGD alliance, which was formed in 2019. Besides, CPI(M), NC, PDP and Awami National Conference are part of the alliance. In 2020, CPI(M) candidates emerged victorious in most of the DDC seats in Kulgam.

CPI(M)’s Jammy and Kashmir secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik said, “The decision was taken after leaders of the party decided to strengthen the hands of those candidates who can easily defeat the candidates who are opposing the INDIA bloc.”

Tarigami, a veteran politician, had earlier made attempts to unite INDIA bloc partners amid fissures. His efforts, however, came a cropper when Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) walked out and fielded its own candidates for the polls.

Altaf, a former minister and prominent Gujjar leader, is pitted against PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, DPAP’s Saleem Parray and Apni Party candidate and former legislator, Zafar Manhas. BJP has not announced the name of any candidate from Anantnag Rajouri parliament seat.