BJP delegation calls on Dera Radha Soami head

A delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), led by the national secretary (organisation), visited Dera Radha Soami on Tuesday and met the dera head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. Senior BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, who was a part of the delegation, said they held discussions with the dera head for over half an hour (HT Photo)

They discussed various matters relating the history of Punjab, culture and the way religious preachers and teachers can play a pivotal role in the peace and harmony in any society.

Senior BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, who was a part of the delegation, said they held discussions with the dera head for over half an hour and saw the meticulous planning and management of the dera.

Gurpartap Singh Tikka, Ajaybir Singh Randhawa, Harpreet Singh Gill and Sarchand Singh were among the others present at the meeting.