BJP delegation meets Punjab governor, seeks timely paddy purchase

A delegation of Punjab BJP leaders on Sunday met governor Gulab Chand Kataria and sought his intervention to ensure timely lifting of paddy from grain markets in the state as a “gift” to the farmers so that they can celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas with their families. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria. (HT File)

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the governor apprising him of law-and-order crisis in the state that has arisen due to the inability of the AAP-led Punjab government to lift paddy from mandis in the state in the ensuing procurement season.

“Before the commencement of the season, in the last week of September, the Centre gave ₹44,000 crore to Punjab for purchase of paddy on MSP. Due to inefficiency on the part of the state, even after 26 days of official commencement of paddy procurement, the Punjab government has miserably failed to lift paddy from the mandis,” the memorandum said.

“The state is riddled with procurement problems that included paucity of gunny bags, tarpaulin, delayed notification of custom milling policy, delayed notification of FRK milling policy, delay on awarding of labour contracts or transportation contracts, etc,” it added.

The delegation stated that the Punjab government has also failed to ensure basic amenities like proper drinking water, toilet facilities, and compulsory medical facilities in the mandis across the state.

The most hitting failure of the state is its inability to enter into an agreement with 5,500 rice millers for milling of paddy, the delegation added. “Now, this ongoing paddy procurement crisis has spiralled into a serious law and order issue,” the memorandum read.