BJP ‘diverting’ attention from failure to tackle terrorism in J&K: Congress

Expressing concern over continued spike in terror attacks, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Friday hit out at the Centre for its “failure to tackle terrorism” in the region. J&K has been hit by a spate of terror attacks. (File)

Amid pandemonium in the legislative assembly over Article 370, the Congress also blamed BJP for trying to “divert attention of the people from the real challenge of terrorism besides record unemployment and other burning issues”.

Addressing media persons here, JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma questioned the “BJP’s failure in containing terrorism which is taking toll of the lives of people on daily basis”.

Shimla Raising suspicion over the death of a 21-year-old BSc nursing student at Aaroma College, Sundernagar, The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) district committee in Mandi demanded a judicial probe into the incident. The 21-year-old had reportedly fallen from her hostel terrace on October 23, 2024, around 2 am. The AIDWA in a letter to the Mandi DC said the hostel warden used the victim’s phone to contact her aunt and not her immediate family. The victim’s father also pointed out that her bed in the hospital was wet and she had unexplained injuries on her head.

Jammu Taking strict action against criminals, Kishtwar district magistrate Rajesh Kumar Shavan, on Friday, slapped the public safety act (PSA) on five hardcore criminals. Those booked under the provision of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 include Mohammad Abdullah Gujjar of Sigdi Bhata, Noor Din of Kakerwagan, Ghulam Nabi Choppan of Trungi (Dachhan), Mohammad Jaffer Sheikh of Nattas, (Dool) and Mohammad Ramzan of Dangduroo (Dachhan).htc