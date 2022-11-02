BJP expels another rebel Ram Singh from party

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday expelled its state vice-president Ram Singh who is contesting from Kullu as an independent candidate. Ram Singh was currently vice chairman of the Horticultural Produce Marketing Corporation. Ram Singh was keen on a ticket from Kullu in 2017 but the party at that time fielded a scion of Kullu Mahesh war Singh. Sunder Singh Thakur of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Maheshwar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1538 votes. BJP national President Jagat Parkash Nadda himself had been camping in the Kullu for three days. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur himself had tried to persuade Ram Singh to retire from the fray. BJP yesterday expelled five leaders, including four former MLAs

