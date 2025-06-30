BJP has betrayed farmers: Kumari Selja

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Sunday accused the Haryana government of betraying the farmers, saying that cultivators are facing a severe shortage of essential fertilisers like DAP and urea. Selja, who is a Sirsa MP and general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), said that in many districts the situation is such that farmers are standing in long queues to get fertilisers, but stocks are unavailable. (HT File)

She said that Haryana has received only half the stock of fertilisers that should have come from the Center for kharif crops. “There is a huge gap between the demand and supply of fertilisers across the state. The government is trying to hide the real situation and creating an impression that everything is fine even as the ground reality is quite the opposite,” she said in a statement.