BJP has destroyed country’s financial system: Congress’ J&K working president

Former minister and Jammu And Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working president Raman Bhalla on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government over its alleged failure to deliver progress on any front or parameter used to measure development.

While interacting with the residents of Rajiv Nagar on Wednesday, Bhalla said, “BJP failed to ensure social cohesion, internal security, economic development, international relations and commitment to institutionalism. The country’s progress retrograded in the eight-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has failed on all fronts.”

Criticising the BJP for allegedly destroying the financial system of the country, Bhalla said the country was in the grip of an inflationary spiral resulting in galloping price rise of all essential goods as a result of poor policy-making

Bhall further said, “The Centre’s policy of steady increase in central taxes on petrol, diesel and liquefied gas has led to an unprecedented increase in the prices. Inflation directly hits people who earn wage incomes and have low savings to fall back upon and particularly in regard to food inflation those who are net buyers of food.”

“This crushing price burden is making life exceedingly difficult for the rural and urban poor. It means less to eat for the poor and lower middle-class families, cutting out nutritious food for children. It also means a loss of livelihood for those running small businesses, small and micro enterprises,” he added.

The JKPCC president claimed that there was total chaos and confusion among people as the BJP leadership had failed to remove their apprehensions. “People are confronting the failure of the administration to solve day-to-day problems”, he said, adding that most parts of the city are facing scarcity of basic facilities.

He further alleged that all promises made to the public prior to the 2014 assembly elections remained unfulfilled, saying, “Eight years have passed but they have failed to fulfil any of the promises, be it the problems faced by the border residents, farmers, refugees of Kashmiri Pandits.”