BJP has destroyed country’s financial system: Congress’ J&K working president
Former minister and Jammu And Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working president Raman Bhalla on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government over its alleged failure to deliver progress on any front or parameter used to measure development.
While interacting with the residents of Rajiv Nagar on Wednesday, Bhalla said, “BJP failed to ensure social cohesion, internal security, economic development, international relations and commitment to institutionalism. The country’s progress retrograded in the eight-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has failed on all fronts.”
Criticising the BJP for allegedly destroying the financial system of the country, Bhalla said the country was in the grip of an inflationary spiral resulting in galloping price rise of all essential goods as a result of poor policy-making
Bhall further said, “The Centre’s policy of steady increase in central taxes on petrol, diesel and liquefied gas has led to an unprecedented increase in the prices. Inflation directly hits people who earn wage incomes and have low savings to fall back upon and particularly in regard to food inflation those who are net buyers of food.”
“This crushing price burden is making life exceedingly difficult for the rural and urban poor. It means less to eat for the poor and lower middle-class families, cutting out nutritious food for children. It also means a loss of livelihood for those running small businesses, small and micro enterprises,” he added.
The JKPCC president claimed that there was total chaos and confusion among people as the BJP leadership had failed to remove their apprehensions. “People are confronting the failure of the administration to solve day-to-day problems”, he said, adding that most parts of the city are facing scarcity of basic facilities.
He further alleged that all promises made to the public prior to the 2014 assembly elections remained unfulfilled, saying, “Eight years have passed but they have failed to fulfil any of the promises, be it the problems faced by the border residents, farmers, refugees of Kashmiri Pandits.”
An inspirational date with Droupadi Murmu
It was the last week of January in 2019. The NCC cadets of Jharkhand had just returned from Delhi after a thumping victory in the plethora of competitions organised as a precursor to the Republic Day parade. I was commanding the NCC group at Hazaribagh, one of the only two NCC groups in Jharkhand. Hazaribagh group cadets formed the bulk of the team and comprised mainly tribals from remote corners of Hazaribagh district.
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bachendri Pal-led trans-Himalayan expedition group reaches Leh
A trans-Himalayan expedition led by Everester Bachendri Pal arrived at Leh on Wednesday as part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of soldiers, said officials. The expedition aimed at highlighting the need to remain fit and demonstrate that age and gender are no barrier for a fit and healthy lifestyle.
Heavy rain triggers flash floods in Doda, 13 structures suffer damages
An under-construction school building, two shops, two water mills, a bridge and a tourism department building were among 13 structures that suffered extensive damage after overnight heavy rain triggered flash floods in Doda's Gandoh area early Wednesday, officials said. The India Meteorological Department had on Tuesday predicted rain/thunderstorms at scattered places across Kashmir valley and at parts of Jammu — mainly during morning hours.
Security concerns: Ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains shifted to Barnala jail
Former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, who is facing rape charges, was shifted to Barnala jail on Wednesday, in view of security concerns. Simarjeet's had been lodged at Ludhiana central jail until then. The Ludhiana Central jail is already overcrowded and there are 110 guards for around 4,000 inmates. Over 170 inmates are lodged in one barrack. Former MLA from Ludhiana South constituency and Simarjeet's elder brother, Balwinder Singh Bains also appealed to the director general of police to intervene.
Crackdown on drug menace in Ludhiana: Search operation conducted at Mandiani village
The Ludhiana rural police led by inspector general of police SPS Parmar conducted a search operation in Mandiani village of Mullanpur Dakha on Wednesday. Parmar and senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Deepak Hilori said that the sarpanch of the village had filed a complaint that some residents are involved in drug peddling.
