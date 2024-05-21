BJP losing ground, it’s on its way out: Selja

General secretary of the All India Congress Committee and former Union minister Kumari Selja on Monday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, “Bahut ho gai ‘jumlebaazi’. The BJP is losing ground and the trends show that the party is on its way out.” Attacking the BJP on rising unemployment, Selja said, “If voted to power, we will fill up 30 lakh vacancies and everyone will get a job. The BJP does not have this intent.” (HT file)

Selja, who held a rally in Raipur Rani block of Panchkula seeking votes for Congress candidate from Ambala Varun Chaudhary, said, “We are winning both the seats, Sirsa and Ambala. You will get two MPs.”

“After the third phase of polling, you started getting feelers that the BJP is not forming the government for the third time. Today, the fifth phase of polling is going to end. It is clear from Prime Minister’s speeches that ground is moving under their feet,” added the former Congress state president, who is contesting from Sirsa parliamentary constituency and was elected as MP twice from Ambala constituency.

Addressing the rally, Chaudhary said, “It’s a fight against dictatorship, against ‘jumlebaazi’. The fight is to save the Constitution and democracy.”

“It is we who have to fight this. No one from outside will come. We have to fight together,” added Chaudhary while urging the public to come out and vote on May 25.

Panchkula district has two assembly segments—Kalka and Panchkula—and is a part of the Ambala constituency, which had seen a direct contest between the BJP and Congress.

Sidelights

Ambala candidate weighed in ladoos

After the rally, Varun Chaudhary, who was campaigning door-to-door in Raipur Rani, was weighed with ladoos by shopkeepers in Raipur Rani market.

Sarpanches extend support

After the members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU, Charuni) announced support for Congress in the Ambala parliamentary constituency, the sarpanches of 24 villages in Raipur Rani block on Monday extended support to Chaudhary.

“