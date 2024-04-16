BJP manifesto promotes welfare, development: Bindal

With the resolve of a developed India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee, the Bharatiya Janata Party has put forward its goal through the manifesto, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said. Talking to mediapersons in Shimla, he said that BJP has fulfilled the promises made in its 2019 manifesto, which mainly included abolishing Article 370, 33% reservation to women under the Nari Shakti Act and construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. There are multiple examples, such as construction, poor welfare, free ration to 80 crore people and bringing 25 crore people out of poverty line, which PM Modi has accomplished in his last tenure, Bindal added. BJP Himachal chief Rajeev Bindal addresses a press conference Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

He said that the party collected more than 15 lakh suggestions from across the country for this resolution letter. To collect these suggestions, various mediums were used and finalised through 10 lakh videos and four lakh messages through the NaMo mobile application.

He said that all the elderly aged 70 years and above would get free treatment up to ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a guarantee of service, good governance and poor welfare in the coming five years, free ration, water and gas connection for five years and PM zero electricity bill under the Suryaghar Yojana.

Permanent houses for middle-class families, expansion of health services, National Education Policy will be implemented and every citizen will get high-quality education, the BJP state chief added.

There will be lakhs of job opportunities for the youth through infrastructure, investment, manufacturing, high value services, startups, tourism and sports, Bindal said, and added that under the “Nari Tu Narayani” scheme, three crore “lakhpati didis” would be created in the coming time.

We will provide new opportunities by connecting women self-help groups with the service sector and special attention would be given to the treatment of cervical cancer in women and promised to implement Nari Vandan Act, he added.

He further added that under the Seed to Market scheme, work would be done to increase the income of farmers, land would be protected through use of nano-urea and natural farming, agricultural infrastructure will be developed and boats would be provided for fishermen. Insurance, fish processing units, timely information through satellites would have found place in the manifesto, he said.

Bindal added that fish farmers would be encouraged to cultivate sea weeds and pearls.