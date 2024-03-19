BJP might field rebel Cong MLAs in LS polls: Jairam

Former chief minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday hinted that the saffron party could allot tickets to select Congress rebels in the Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls in six assembly segments. Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur addresses the media in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

“The Congress MLAs have made a huge sacrifice for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections and have put their legislator’s seat at stake,” said Jairam, addressing a media conference in Shimla.

He said the high command is considering the inclusion of these rebel MLAs in the BJP “Decision on the six MLAs will be taken soon,” he said adding that the party workers will not face any problem due to the rebels joining the BJP.

Jairam said the defeat of Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections is a clear indication that nothing was well within the government. “No one is happy with the work of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu,” he said.

He said the Congress MLAs rebelled because they were repeatedly “humiliated”.

Jairam alleged that some officers were crossing their limits. “Officers should not see their future with the Congress government and should work impartially,” he said.

The LoP said the Congress is using its recently announced ₹1,500 monthly honorarium to women as a ploy in the Lok Sabha elections. “Even after the model code of conduct has been implemented, Samman Nidhi forms are still being filled. These forms are also similar to the ones filled during the Legislative Assembly. The government should first respond to the previous forms,” Thakur said, who also met the chief electoral officer and demanded action on the issue. Earlier in the day, Thakur flanked by BJP MLAs senior leaders Satpal Satti, Vipin Singh Parmar and others submitted a memorandum to chief electoral officer Garg.