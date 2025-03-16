BJP MLAs demand rehab of 39 shopkeepers affected by flyover construction

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday raised the issue of 39 shopkeepers of Satwari area in legislative assembly here and sought their proper rehabilitation before dismantling their shops for the construction of a flyover from Kunjwani to Satwari area. BJP MLAs during the budget session in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)

BJP legislators Vikram Randhawa and Narinder Singh Raina raised the issue during the assembly. Both legislators informed the speaker Abdul Rahim Rather that the administration has slapped notices on 39 shopkeepers to vacate the premises. “Despite a clear assurance by the government to rehabilitate them, notices to dismantle their shops have been served to these shopkeepers,” said Raina, adding that the government had promised these shopkeepers to rehabilitate them at Chanderbhaga.

“Though they are yet to be rehabilitated, the administration has served notices asking them to vacate their shops,” he added.

However, Rather asked the BJP MLAs to allow question hour to proceed smoothly. Soon after the question hour, the two BJP legislators again raised the issue and sought a response from the government.

The speaker said he cannot force the government to respond on the issues raked up during the zero hour.

Randhawa informed the speaker that the shopkeepers were earning their livelihoods for the past over 50 years and the shops were given to them by the government itself. “These shopkeepers are not opposed to the flyover but they want shops in lieu of shops at an identified land promised to them. The authorities cannot displace them without their prior rehabilitation,” he added.

Randhawa later told reporters outside the assembly that the shopkeepers were on the roads and the BJP will not let them down.

Raina, who earlier visited the shopkeepers, said, “BJP is with the shopkeepers. The government has promised them that they would be rehabilitated and we want that they be rehabilitated first before dismantling their shops.”

He also informed that he had met chief minister Omar Abdullah and apprised him about the entire issue and government’s promise that they will be rehabilitated at Chanderbhaga.

“Chief minister had assured me that the promise will be fulfilled. But, they were served notices. The government should walk its talk. I have also talked to the leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and we are 28 MLAs in the house. Unless government commitment is fulfilled, we will not allow any one to touch their shops,” he said.