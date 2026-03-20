BJP MLAs protest, allege ‘inaction’ against ‘forest mafia’

The BJP staged a protest at assembly complex on the fifth day of the ongoing budget session, accusing the state government of “allowing mafia rule and failing to act against illegal activities”, such as forest felling and mining. Jai Ram Thakur among BJP legislators during a protest at the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla. (HT)

The protest was held against the backdrop of allegations of large-scale tree felling in Shillai, Mandi and other parts of the state. The protest was led by Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, along with BJP legislators, ahead of the start of Thursday’s proceedings.

Speaking to the media, Thakur alleged that different mafias including forest, mining, scrap, liquor and drug networks were operating freely in the state with alleged government patronage.

Referring to a recent incident of alleged illegal tree felling, he claimed that while permission had been granted for cutting around 25 trees, more than 300 trees were actually felled at the site. He cited another case in Mandi district, alleging that timber was stockpiled in large quantities even before official approval for a wood depot was granted.

“Thousands of logs were cut and stored at one place. Later, when the issue came to light, some of the wood was buried using machines and some was thrown into the Beas river to hide evidence,” Thakur said.

CM hits back

After the session, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the BJP of levelling “baseless allegations”. Speaking to reporters, he asked the Opposition to substantiate its claims with evidence on the floor of the House as the BJP targeted the government over “mafia rule”.

Sukhu also raised concerns over the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the state, saying the issue has begun to impact the tourism sector. “We will take up the matter with the Centre,” he said.

The issue was also raised by Lahaul Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana during zero hour.