Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan taking an initiative to connect Chamba to the railway network has written for a new railway line. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan taking an initiative to connect Chamba to the railway network has written for a new railway line. (PTI File/ Representational image) more

In a letter to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mahajan has urged for a detailed survey for the construction of a new railway line from Pathankot to Chamba and requested that this project be prioritised in the Railways’ future development plans.

Mahajan noted that Chamba is among the most remote and underdeveloped districts in Himachal Pradesh. Although the distance from Pathankot to Chamba is approximately 125 km, the region remains devoid of rail connectivity due to its challenging geographical terrain. Integrating Chamba into the rail network via the Pathankot railway station and its corresponding railway division would be a historic step toward the region’s development.

He stated that the proposed railway line would bring extensive benefits to the entire Chamba district, including areas such as Dalhousie, Khajjiar, Bharmour, Pangi, Churah, and Bhatiyat. Improved transport facilities for tourists arriving from across the country would boost the tourism sector and strengthen the local economy. It would create new employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth.