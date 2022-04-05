BJP national president Nadda on three-day tour to Himachal from April 9
With the politics in Himachal heating up before the general assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a three-day tour to Himachal Pradesh from April 9 to 11. BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said Nadda will reach the state capital on April 9 and will visit his home district Bilaspur on April 10. He will return to Delhi the next day.
“Nadda is coming to Himachal for the first time after the spectacular victory in assembly elections in the four states,” said Kashyap.
He said Nadda would be accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in Himachal in Shimla followed by a roadshow.
“He will officially launch the party’s poll campaign for the Shimla municipal elections and the general assembly elections. More than 15,000 party workers will attend the function,” he said.
On April 10, the party national president will participate in various party meetings. He will attend a booth meeting at Arki on way to Bilaspur.
Nadda will also be accorded a grand welcome at Namhole, Tutu, Darlaghat, Chamakari Bridge.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Nadda’s visit will instil vigour in party workers.
Before Nadda’s visit, the party has planned a grand event on April 6, which is also the foundation day of the party.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics