BJP national president Nadda on three-day tour to Himachal from April 9

With the politics in Himachal heating up before the general assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a three-day tour to Himachal Pradesh from April 9 to 11. BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said Nadda will reach the state capital on April 9 and will visit his home district Bilaspur on April 10. He will return to Delhi the next day.

“Nadda is coming to Himachal for the first time after the spectacular victory in assembly elections in the four states,” said Kashyap.

He said Nadda would be accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in Himachal in Shimla followed by a roadshow.

“He will officially launch the party’s poll campaign for the Shimla municipal elections and the general assembly elections. More than 15,000 party workers will attend the function,” he said.

On April 10, the party national president will participate in various party meetings. He will attend a booth meeting at Arki on way to Bilaspur.

Nadda will also be accorded a grand welcome at Namhole, Tutu, Darlaghat, Chamakari Bridge.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Nadda’s visit will instil vigour in party workers.

Before Nadda’s visit, the party has planned a grand event on April 6, which is also the foundation day of the party.