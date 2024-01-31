BJP opens election offices in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies

Kickstarting preparations for the upcoming parliamentary polls, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday opened offices in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies virtually from Ambala with an aim to mobilise party workers. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurating the offices on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The main event was chaired by Khattar at Ambala BJP office, while senior leaders gathered at the rest of the offices in the state.

Addressing party workers, CM Khattar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was heading towards realising the dream of “Vishwa Guru”.

Former chief of the BJP’s state unit OP Dhankar hit out at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender and accused the duo of misleading the people of Rohtak. “Congress leader Deepender Hooda is appealing to voters to take revenge for his defeat from BJP’s Arvind Sharma in the last Lok Sabha polls from Rohtak. The people have faith in the policies of BJP governments,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Aam Aadmi party (AAP) leader Naveen Jaihind pasted posters demanding results of the Common Entrance Eligibility (CET) conducted to fill 65,000 posts.