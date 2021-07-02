BJP pats Jai Ram govt’s back for ‘splendid’ achievements

Himachal Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has applauded the Jai Ram Thakur-led government for ‘splendid’ achievements in its three-and-half years’ tenure which it said was full of challenges, more particularly due to the Covid pandemic.

Party’s state working committee believes that state government has kept basic mantra of ‘public service and public welfare’ at the forefront, says the political resolution passed in the panel’s meeting held on June 30.

Upliftment of the poor and neglected sections, good governance through public participation, quick redressal of grievances, women empowerment, transparent and sensitive administration with equitable and balanced development have been the priority of the HP government. The resolution also highlighted various schemes launched by the current regime which it said were driven by the spirit of ‘Antyodaya’.

The party described the Atal Tunnel as an invaluable gift by the Centre to HP.

The state working committee said before Covid outbreak, there were around 1,000 oxygenated beds in Himachal, which have been increased up to 4,800.

Similarly, against one, the state now has seven oxygen plants while approval has been granted for 13 more units.

The party alleges that opposition leaders misled the people of the country by opposing the corona vaccine.

“They committed a heinous act of demoralising the scientists of the country, for which the people of the country will never forgive them,” it said.

The working committee also highlighted the work done by the party workers to provide relief to the people during the pandemic. It also accused the Himachal Congress of playing petty politics during the pandemic.

Gear up for polls, workers told

The party also exhorted the party workers to gear up for the upcoming byelections and 2022 assembly polls.

The BJP aims to achieve its goal of making every citizen of Himachal healthy, educated and self-reliant, it said.

The working committee that met here on Wednesday evening called upon the workers to take these achievements of the present government to the people and play an active role in ensuring their candidates’ victory in the upcoming Fatehpur and Jubbal Kotkhai Vidhan Sabha and Mandi Lok Sabha byelections.