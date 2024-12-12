BJP playing petty politics: HPCC chief Pratibha

State Congress president and former MP Pratibha Singh has accused the BJP of engaging in “petty politics” and said that they should not try to turn the Raj Bhawan into “raajaneeti ka akhaada”. Congress leader Pratibha Singh (HT File Photo)

Pratibha Singh was reacting to the memorandum given to the governor by the state BJP leaders in protest against the two-year celebration of the state government. She said the BJP has resorted to petty politics to fulfil its political interests. She said that any government organises such events to inform the public about its achievements and to promote future plans.

BJP, during its tenure, left no stone unturned to ruin the economy of the state by spending crores of rupees sometimes on the anniversary of the government and sometimes in the name of investors meet, she added. Pratibha said the Congress government has the full right to make the people aware of its achievements and give full information about future plans. The BJP should not have any objection to this. The public opinion in the state is with the Congress and the BJP cannot steal it at any cost.

While speaking at the state-level function Pratibha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not help Himachal even during the disaster. “We did not get even a rupee of additional help from the central government. The state government gave a special package of ₹4,500 crore from its budget to help the disaster-affected people,” said Singh.