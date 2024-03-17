 BJP president Nadda’s Haryana rally cancelled - Hindustan Times
BJP president Nadda’s Haryana rally cancelled

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 17, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Nadda was to inaugurate BJP’s state office in Rohtak and later address a rally here. Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala said that all preparations for Nadda’s rally were in place but the programme was cancelled due to his engagements with the party’s other workers

National BJP president JP Nadda’s rally, scheduled to be held in Rohtak on March 18, was cancelled due to some reasons, Haryana BJP stated on Saturday.

National BJP president JP Nadda

Nadda was to inaugurate BJP’s state office in Rohtak and later address a rally here. Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala said that all preparations for Nadda’s rally were in place but the programme was cancelled due to his engagements with the party’s other workers. He further said that a new schedule for Nadda’s rally will be announced soon.

“We are ready for the Lok Sabha polls and Nadda will sound the poll bugle for the party in Haryana,” Barala added.

