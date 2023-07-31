BJP ready for urban local bodies, panchayat polls: Jammu and Kashmir party chief

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina on Monday said his part was ready to face urban local bodies (ULBs) and panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Party’s general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul discussed various programmes to be held in the upcoming months while emphasising that these programmes will also help them in their outreach to the masses at ground level.

Addressing party meetings here, Raina stressed upon the party leaders holding important responsibilities at different levels, to further gear up their activities in view of the upcoming elections of ULBs and panchayats.

“The BJP is always in the field with its leaders and ground level activists are in regular contact with the masses. The party is fully ready to go to ULB and panchayat elections,” he said.

He asked the party leaders and cadres to educate the people about various welfare schemes and extend them help in availing benefits of social security schemes of the Union government.

He asked them to work more vigorously for the organizational expansion while reaching out to the masses during party programmes and also while carrying out ensuring public welfare schemes to the needy.