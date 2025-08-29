BJP remained evasive when Oppn asked questions: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that the BJP government remained evasive when the opposition asked questions during the monsoon session of Haryana assembly. Hooda at a briefing said the government did not give a clear answer to any of their questions. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File)

“The Congress MLAs asked questions on issues ranging from law and order to farmers, roads, hospitals, inflation, corruption, unemployment, fire logging and crop damage, Ayushman Yojana and health services, crop insurance scheme, deletion of BPL cards. However, the government neither had an answer to any question nor a solution to any problem,” he said.

The former CM said that in the poll year the BJP government made lakhs of BPL cards in a hurry. “Cards were also made for those people who were ineligible for it. By doing this, BJP took the votes of lakhs of people in the elections and now after forming the government for the third time, it has started showing its true colours,” he said.

“After the polls the BPL cards of thousands of families are being deleted every day, including those families who are below the poverty line. By doing this, the government is depriving them of benefits of government schemes,” Hooda said

Citing the example of law and order, Hooda said that instead of talking about the failing law and order situation, the BJP started enumerating data of the Congress tenure which was misleading and incorrect.

“Organised crime has crossed all limits under the present regime. Many gangs have been formed in the state, the mafia is spreading its tentacles and people are being threatened. Ransom is being demanded, people are being shot at and the criminals are having a field day,” the Congress leader said.