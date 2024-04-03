BJP, Saini, Hooda created caste-based friction: Abhay Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday alleged that former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini and BJP party leaders were responsible for the friction in society on caste lines in Haryana. Abhay Chautala slammed former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini and BJP party leaders. (HT)

Addressing media in Rohtak after attending party workers’ meeting, Ellenabad MLA Chautala said that the BJP had given security protection to the then Kurukshetra MP Saini, who had given derogatory statements against Jat community during Jat quota stir in 2016.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“ As many as 32 people had died during the stir and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda stayed at his Delhi residence and did not visit the state when people were facing violence. Now, Hooda held a meeting with Saini, who was responsible for the 2016 Jat quota stir and sought his support. This clearly shows that Hooda, Saini and BJP have collusion and are working as a single unit,” he added.

Attacking his estranged nephew and former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, Abhay said that JJP and its leaders had no relevance on the ground.

“ Dushyant should announce his candidature from Hisar, then I will give a strong candidate who will tell him his relevance on the ground. He is afraid of fighting the poll,” he added.

The INLD general secretary Abhay alleged that business tycoon Naveen Jindal had joined the BJP because of fear of enforcement directorate raids.

“ The BJP had threatened him (Naveen Jindal) to either join BJP or face ED raids and he eventually joined the BJP because of fear of going behind bars. Earlier BJP alleged him to be an accused in coal scam and now he has became a Kohinoor for them. I will defeat him from Kurukshetra seat by a big margin,” he added.