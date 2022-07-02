BJP slams Pratibha over her Kotkhai case remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Mahila Morcha on Friday staged a protest at the district headquarters across the state against Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh over her remarks terming Kotkhai rape and murder case a ‘small incident’.

Mahila Morcha president Rashmidhar Sood led the protest at Dharamshala and submitted a memorandum to the governor through deputy commissioner over the issue.

Talking to mediapersons, Sood said the Congress chief should issue a public apology for her statement, else the Mahila Morcha will launch a fierce agitation in the entire state in the coming times.

“It was the most heinous and gruesome crime that took place during the Congress regime,” said Sood.

By terming it a minor case, Pratibha Singh, who also is mother of a girl, has disgraced her own community, she added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Neelam Saraik and Mahila Morcha district president Anila Kahsyap led the protest at Shimla.

Saraik said Pratibha’s remark was an insult to the entire women community.

She alleged that instead of apologising to the people of the state, Pratibha was accusing media of twisting her statement while Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh is trying to protect his mother.

The Congress president had stirred a row after she, during a public meeting in Lahaul and Spiti, called the Kotkhai rape and murder case a ‘Chhoti Si Vardaat’ (minor incident), alleging that it was blown out of proportion by the BJP to win the assembly elections.