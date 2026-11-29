BJP chief spokesperson and MLA Rakesh Jamwal questioned the Congress government’s decision to increase the prices of essential food commodities supplied through government ration depots, claiming that while chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu talks about building a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh, his government’s decisions are placing an increasing financial burden on ordinary citizens. BJP chief spokesperson and MLA Rakesh Jamwal questioned the Congress government’s decision to increase the prices of essential food commodities supplied through government ration depots. (HT File) more

Jamwal said that self-reliance should be achieved through better resource mobilisation, economic development and efficient financial management rather than increasing the cost of essential commodities for poor and middle-class families.

He pointed out that from December 1, the price of rice for APL families would increase from ₹13 to ₹15 per kg, while wheat flour would become costlier from ₹12 to ₹14.50 per kg.

Jamwal questioned whether the government had assessed the cumulative financial impact of increasing prices of essential commodities and public services on household budgets.

He stated that while increasing the commission of ration depot holders from ₹50 to ₹100 per quintal was a welcome measure, the government must clarify how much of the additional revenue generated through increased ration prices would actually be utilised for subsidising essential commodities.

He demanded that the Congress government immediately withdraw the increased ration prices and release a comprehensive white paper detailing the increase in the prices of essential commodities, electricity, water, public transport and other essential services since December 2022.