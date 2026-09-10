BJP to lit 20 lakh diyas across Haryana to mark seva sankalp abhiyan

The Haryana BJP in tandem with the Haryana government on Wednesday finalised an elaborate month-long seva sankalp abhiyan, from September 17 to October 17, in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and decided to lit 20 lakh diyas across the state on September 17, which will be observed as ‘seva diwas’, to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and kick-off a series of public outreach programmes. BJP national president Nitin Nabin addressing a press conference during the announcement of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

During the coordination meeting of the BJP and the government, a detailed plan for numerous programmes was finalised at the BJP state headquarters in Panchkula, BJP said in a statement.

One of the highlights of the campaign is a “jansevak mahakumbh” that will be held at Surajkund where sarpanches, panchayat samiti members, zila parishad members, chairpersons and other public representatives from seven different states are expected to participate.

BJP said that party workers along with common people will participate in lighting 20 lakh diyas across the state on seva diwas even as additional arrangements will also be made to light between 50,000 and one lakh diyas at several historical locations.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service, dedication, sacrifice and commitment will inspire the coming generations to serve the nation. He said the objective of seva sankalp abhiyan is to inform public about the spirit of service and public welfare measures.

Saini said the campaign will bring government, organisations and society together and that it will be based largely on public participation. He called upon BJP workers to motivate people in their respective areas to participate in the programmes.

Referring to Modi’s 25 years in public life, Saini said PM has worked continuously to bring the most marginalised sections of society into the mainstream.

Saini will launch blood donation camps from Kurukshetra on September 17, which will subsequently be organised on different days in all 27 BJP organisational districts.

Under the seva chitra programme, painting and declamation competitions will be organised in schools to ensure participation of youth. The aangan ka milan programme will involve visits to anganwadi centres, where anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) will be honoured.

The Vadnagar to Varanasi campaign will pass through Nuh, Mahendragarh and Rewari and will include a night halt in Haryana, while seva jyoti kalash yatras will be organised on October 7, which will start from the mandal level to districts through assembly constituencies. Public representatives and people will also listen to PM’s address during the programme.

BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia said the campaign will communicate to the public about Prime Minister’s 25 years of service and commitment to the welfare of the nation. He urged party workers to complete preparations at the earliest and stressed close coordination between the government and the organisation for major programmes.

Among others present were cabinet ministers, MLAs, public representatives, state office-bearers, and district presidents of the BJP.