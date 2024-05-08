BJP under ECI lens for campaigning at religious places in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh election department on Tuesday forwarded an inquiry report to the Election Commission of India over a complaint against the BJP for organising surrogate programmes, especially at places of worship, to appeal for votes on the basis of religion and caste. After the ECI forwarded the complaint to the election department, a notice was issued to local BJP chief Jatinder Malhotra and Tandon to explain their conduct. (HT)

In the complaint, a senior Congress leader said, “BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon is making religious references brazenly and openly to appeal for votes in the BJP’s favour. The conduct of Tandon is a gross violation of electoral laws and merits the strictest action available under law.”

In his response, Tandon denied having held any political event at places of worship, adding that his visits to temples were purely meant for worship purposes.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “The BJP’s response has been sent to ECI for further examination and action.”

Meanwhile, the election department has sent another notice to BJP for holding events in the city without permission. On Monday, the department halted Tandon’s event at a Manimajra hotel, as no permission was taken for the gathering. Earlier on April 24, Tandon was not allowed to hold a gathering in Manimajra’s Pipliwala area for a similar violation.

“Social media monitoring teams are keeping a strict vigil on parties’ activities. After BJP’s event was stopped on Monday, a notice was issued to the BJP to explain their conduct in 48 hours,” Singh added.

AAP put on notice for poll code violation

The AAP has also been put on notice for taking permission to hold an event to celebrate BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14, but instead resorting to a protest against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Inquiry against Congress over ‘guarantee cards’

The Congress is also facing an inquiry by the department after the BJP’s minority wing registered a complaint against it on ECI’s cVigil app, accusing the party of forcing voters to divulge their names and mobile phone numbers through the party’s “guarantee cards”.

The Congress has been distributing these cards, carrying details of its 25 guarantees, nationwide as part of its campaign. Singh said an inquiry was underway, if any violation was detected, the Congress will be asked to submit a reply in 48 hours.