BJP will be ousted from Haryana in assembly polls: Selja in Ambala

Sirsa MP and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Kumari Selja on Saturday hit out at the BJP and said that the voters failed their plan for 400+ seats in the Lok Sabha elections and now it’s time for the saffron party’s farewell from Haryana in the upcoming assembly elections. Sirsa MP and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Kumari Selja on Saturday hit out at the BJP and said that the voters failed their plan for 400+ seats in the Lok Sabha elections and now it’s time for the saffron party’s farewell from Haryana in the upcoming assembly elections. (HT Photo)

Selja was in Ambala to kick off her padyatra dubbed as “Congress Sandesh Yatra” with an aim to connect with urban voters ahead of the assembly elections slated for October this year.

Former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, former deputy CM Chandramohan, party’s working presidents Ramkishan Gurjar and Suresh Gupta, MLAs Pradeep Chaudhary, Shamsher Gogi, Shally Chaudhary, Renu Bala, party leaders Rohit Jain, Chetan Chauhan and others were present.

However, Selja’s colleague in Parliament and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala was absent from the yatra.

The yatra started from Maharaja Agrasen Chowk in Ambala city and ended at Jagadhari Gate, where the Congress lawmakers addressed the gathering.

Party leader Rohit Jain said that Selja conveyed the message of the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi to the workers, traders, and the public.

Hitting out at the BJP in Haryana, she said that although they got a full majority in the state in 2014, in 2019 the public rejected them, and they again came to power by forming an alliance with the JJP.

“This time, it won’t happen. The wind has changed in the state. The BJP had to change its chief minister in difficult circumstances, which clearly indicates that the BJP will be ousted from the state in the upcoming assembly elections,” she said.

She also cornered the saffron party over the closure of Shambhu Border.

“Spikes and concrete walls have been erected on the border, turning it into an India-Pakistan border. Farmers sitting across the border are troubled by the government’s actions. Due to the government, traders in Ambala are on the brink of ruin. The livelihood of more than 10,000 employees working in the wholesale cloth market is also at risk. Everyone, from traders to the public, is troubled by the closure of the Shambhu border,” she said.

MLA Gogi said that Selja will lead the yatra in Hisar’s Barwala on Sunday and on August 20, the yatra will be held in Karnal on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.