BJP will form govt in Haryana for third term: Khattar

Union Minister and Karnal BJP MP Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday claimed that his party will return to power in Haryana for a third term and asked the cadre to counter the "falsehood being spread by the opposition Congress party".

This was Khattar’s first visit to the state after being sworn in as a minister of urban affairs; and power in the Union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was given a warm welcome by BJP leaders and workers in Sonepat and Panipat on his way to his constituency, Karnal. He addressed the workers at various spots.

The former Haryana chief minister asked the party workers to start working for the assembly polls likely to be held in October.