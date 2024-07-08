BJP will win all three bypolls with huge margin: Jai Ram Thakur

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the state government has completely gone dictatorial to win the by-elections and it is making every effort to harass the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (HHT Photo)

Thakur while addressing a press conference in Nalagarh, where BJP has fielded former Independent legislator KL Thakur, said that the state government is trying to take away the support of the BJP. “Shopkeepers are being harassed for hanging BJP flags on their shops. They are being threatened by the police. So far, in the three assembly constituencies where by-elections are being held, thousands of shops have been raided because they had put up BJP flags. Similarly, employees are also being targeted,” Jai Ram said.

Jai Ram said that the people of the state have rejected Congress and they are not going to support them. “No matter how hard the government tries, but with the blessings, love and support of the people, BJP will win all the three seats with a huge margin. All the efforts of CM Sukhu will now go in vain because he did not do a single work in public interest during his one-and-a-half-year tenure. The people of the state can never stand with the government that closed hospitals and schools. The Congress’s secret has been completely exposed; this government has fallen in the eyes of the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, he canvassed for the Nalagarh party candidate KL Thakur and appealed to make him win with a huge number of votes.