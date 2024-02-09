BJP workers welcome Ayodhya-bound special trains with flowers at Ludhiana Railway Station

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers welcomed the Ayodhya-bound special train with great pomp and enthusiasm at the Ludhiana Railway Station on Friday. Train from Pathankot to Ayodhya being welcomed by the BJP workers at Ludhiana Railway Station on Friday. (HT Photo)

The train, which started from Pathankot, reached here around 9 am, where it was welcomed with flowers by the party workers.

The train was shown the green flag by the BJP’s district president Rajnish Dhiman. He also garlanded the loco pilot of the train and some of the pilgrims headed to the holy city to catch a glimpse of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The BJP-led central government is plying special trains towards Ayodhya for the convenience of devotees. Lord Ram was consecrated on January 22 in a grand ceremony, which was headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.