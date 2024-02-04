BJP-JJP alliance will be invincible if both join hands in LS polls: Dushyant Chautala

Describing Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) as “a strong partner” of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said the BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana will be an invincible force if the coalition partners contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls unitedly. The JJP, formed in December 2018, is a breakaway faction of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) that was founded by Chaudhary Devi Lal and is now being headed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, grandfather of Dushyant Chautala. (HT Photo)

Stating that the opposition at the national as well as state level is in disarray and divided, the JJP leader said neither the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana nor the Union government “foresee any challenge” from the political opponents in the Lok Sabha elections likely to be announced in the first week of March.

The JJP, formed in December 2018, is a breakaway faction of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) that was founded by Chaudhary Devi Lal and is now being headed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, grandfather of Dushyant Chautala.

In October 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP with 40 seats emerged as the single largest party, but short of six MLAs to cross the magical halfway mark in the 90-member Vidhan Sabha, the BJP had stitched an alliance with the JJP.

Now, ahead of the summer slugfest and later Assembly polls, the JJP has been openly showing its willingness to contest the polls in an alliance with the BJP.

But the BJP has been keeping mum. “In politics, decisions are not taken as per the wish list...Yes, we are a strong partner of the NDA and committed to providing a strong and stable government in the state. In future also, the leadership of the alliance partners will discuss and decide about (seat sharing in) Lok Sabha and later Assembly polls,” Chautala said responding to a question in a news conference here.

The deputy chief minister said both the BJP and JJP have been gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls. He said the JJP cadre is also geared up and that JJP has already organised political rallies in six Lok Sabha constituencies.

“When both the parties will join hands, one plus one will become eleven and it is this formidable force with which the alliance partners will enter the poll arena,” he said.

He said at the national level, the opposition was a divided house. Chautala said such is the state of affairs that soon after dining together, the opposition leaders start sniping at each other.

“Perhaps, the opposition was never divided so much earlier,” he said, adding that no different is the plight of Congress in Haryana where he said the party stands divided into three groups.

He said the Congress does not need any outside blow for its destruction in Haryana also. “Apart from a father-son group, another is SRK faction and the third is that of party in charge...Now senior Congress leader Capt Ajay Yadav has openly said he feels suffocated in the party. Our doors are open for him,” he said, reiterating that he will contest the next Assembly election again from Uchana.

“I shall never leave Uchana. I am young and dynamic and I am not retired and tired. He who has to go out of Uchana has been planning to leave the party,” said Chautala, in an indirect hit at Birender Singh, senior BJP leader and former Union minister, who has been asking the BJP to snap ties with the JJP.