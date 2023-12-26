BJP-JJP govt promoting contractual job system, says Hooda

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the BJP-JJP government of promoting the contractual system in jobs through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL). Addressing a rally at Jind’s Safidon, Hooda said the youths from other states are being recruited on regular posts while Haryana youth are appointed on contractual jobs. HT Image

Hooda said during the current regime, there is a scarcity of doctors, teachers and government employees.

“ More than 2 lakh government posts are lying vacant in Haryana. When the list of recruitment for top posts comes out, youth from other states are recruited, while the children of Haryana are left out,” he questioned.

The former chief minister said the previous Congress government ended the contracting system, but the BJP-JJP government itself became a “contractor”.

“Permanent jobs were converted into temporary jobs through HKRNL. In these jobs, they neither get a permanent job, nor pension. Under the Agniveer scheme, the youth will return home within four years,” he added.

The Leader of Opposition alleged that the state has been trapped in the hassle of portals. “Earlier, farmers used to sell their crops directly from the field to the market, now they are dependent on the portal. If a farmer suffers a loss due to rain or hailstorm, he does not even get MSP in the mandis,” he added.

He said the BJP had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022. “Income did not double, but input costs doubled or tripled. The prices of fertilizers and pesticides increased three times,” he said.

Hooda announced plans to build an IMT in Safidon if Congress is voted to power.

Congress state chief trains gun at vice-president

Amid the mimicry row, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan hit out at vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and said, “Jhuka huaa Jat or tuti hui khat kisi kaam ke nahi hote (a bowed Jat and a broken charpai are of no use).”

In an interaction with the media in Safidon, Udai Bhan said the vice president remained mum when the farmers’ mostly Jats were agitating against the three farm laws.

“When Rakesh Tikait cried, why Jagdeep Dhankhar did not utter a single word? Why did he not break his silence when Sakshi Malik, a renowned wrestler who comes from the Jat community announced her retirement,” he asked.