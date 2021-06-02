BJP-JJP regime hurting youth by keeping recruitment process pending: Surjewala

Congress general secretary and former Haryana minister Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday slammed the BJP-JJP government in the state for hurting the prospects of youngsters by deliberately keeping the recruitment process for thousands of posts pending for years, thus adding to unemployment.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala accused the state government of cancelling the recruitment process for a large number of posts.

Quoting the latest data of the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE) for May, the Congress leader said the rate of unemployment in Haryana is 29.10 %. “This horrific unemployment is the result of the inefficiency, incompetence and negative policies adopted by the Khattar-Chautala government towards the youth and employment generation,’’ he alleged.

Criticising the state government, Surjewala said first they announce government vacancies, then for years, the vacancies are not advertised; and when advertised, the written test and interviews are not conducted for years. Even after having the exams or interviews conducted, instead of declaring the results, the recruitments are cancelled citing various reasons, he alleged.

Giving examples, the Congress general secretary said that advertisements were issued for recruitment of 170 posts in the power department and online examination was conducted but recruitment was not made and the matter has reached the court.

“Just before 2019 assembly elections, an announcement for recruitment of 5,000 male constables and 1,000 female constables was made to befool the youth. No action was taken for 18 months. Later, this proposed recruitment was withdrawn on the pretext of announcing fresh recruitment,’’ he said.

Surjewala said that around 10,000 temporary and permanent workers were dismissed by the BJP led government in the last seven years.