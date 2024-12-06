BJP’s ‘anti-farmer’ face exposed again: Raja Warring

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, strongly condemned the Haryana Police’s use of force against the protesting farmers. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, strongly condemned the Haryana Police’s use of force against the protesting farmers. (HT File)

Warring said, “The anti-farmer face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again been exposed. The BJP government is trampling the very principles of our Constitution. This is a government that fears accountability”.

The PPCC chief flayed the government, stating, “It is an unforgivable irony that on the day we remember Dr BR Ambedkar’s vision of equality and democracy, the BJP is killing the very essence of his legacy.”

He said, “Tear gas shells fired at farmers, leaving many injured and struggling to breathe, highlight the BJP’s disregard for democratic rights and human dignity.”

Raja Warring demanded immediate action to address the farmers’ demands. “This is not just an attack on farmers, this is an attack on the spirit of the country’s democracy,” he added.