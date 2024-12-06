Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP’s ‘anti-farmer’ face exposed again: Raja Warring

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 06, 2024 10:56 PM IST

Warring said, “The anti-farmer face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again been exposed. The BJP government is trampling the very principles of our Constitution. This is a government that fears accountability”.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, strongly condemned the Haryana Police’s use of force against the protesting farmers.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, strongly condemned the Haryana Police’s use of force against the protesting farmers. (HT File)
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, strongly condemned the Haryana Police’s use of force against the protesting farmers. (HT File)

Warring said, “The anti-farmer face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again been exposed. The BJP government is trampling the very principles of our Constitution. This is a government that fears accountability”.

The PPCC chief flayed the government, stating, “It is an unforgivable irony that on the day we remember Dr BR Ambedkar’s vision of equality and democracy, the BJP is killing the very essence of his legacy.”

He said, “Tear gas shells fired at farmers, leaving many injured and struggling to breathe, highlight the BJP’s disregard for democratic rights and human dignity.”

Raja Warring demanded immediate action to address the farmers’ demands. “This is not just an attack on farmers, this is an attack on the spirit of the country’s democracy,” he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On