BJP’s defeat in Ellenabad bypoll is a good sign: Charuni

Reacting to the Ellenabad bypoll results, farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said on Tuesday that it is a good sign that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gobind Kanda faced defeat.

“I don’t want to speak about who won the election as some farm leaders were in support of a contender. But it’s a good sign that the ruling BJP faced defeat,” Charuni said, during his visit to Karnal.

Charuni was called by the one-member commission formed to investigate the sequence of events that led to police lathi-charge at Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza on August 28.

He said he had brought his written statement to submit before the commission but he could not submit it on Tuesday as later he realised that the statement required some additions.

“Now, I will submit my statement on November 10,” he added. He also slammed the government over shortage of DAP fertiliser and increasing prices of fuel and LPG.

Justice Som Nath Aggarwal (retd), head of the inquiry commission, had earlier said that the commission will require around four months to complete the investigation.

The statements of total 35 people, including Karnal district magistrate, superintendent of police, the then Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha, and other cops will also be recorded.

The commission has already recorded the statements of six farmers.