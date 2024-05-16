BJP’s Khattar, JJP’s Kadyan hold roadshows in Panipat

Former Haryana chief minister and BJP’s Karnal Lok Sabha nominee Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday held a roadshow in Israna assembly segment, while his rival candidate from the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Devender Kadyan was in Samalkha, both in Panipat and part of Karnal parliamentary constituency. Former Haryana chief minister and BJP’s Karnal Lok Sabha nominee Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday held a roadshow in Israna assembly segment, while his rival candidate from the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Devender Kadyan was in Samalkha, both in Panipat and part of Karnal parliamentary constituency. (HT Photo)

Khattar, joined by Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar, started his roadshow from Relkala village that ended at Dariyalpur village of the town. The ex-CM was welcomed by villagers on the way.

Khattar said that he was in their villages to deliver the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ask for votes for “nationalist BJP’s development-orientated kamal (lotus).”

Earlier in the day, he also addressed a rally in Assandh town of Karnal district, organised by former Indian cricketer Sumit Narwal.

Speaking to reporters at another event in Karnal, Khattar rebutted a recent post by Congress’ Sirsa candidate Kumari Selja that his nephews have joined the opposition party in her town.

“I don’t have any nephew. People are cooking false stories and putting baseless posts. I met a family who visited me when I became CM in 2014, who claimed such things, but they have no political credentials,” he added.

For Kadyan’s roadshow, Bollywood fame Honey Singh and party leader Digvijay Chautala joined.

Digvijay appealed to the voters to vote for their candidate on May 25 and make him victorious with higher margin.