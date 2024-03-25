BJP’s moves, face and character exposed before the people of the state: Congress

A day after nine former Himachal Pradesh MLA’s, including six disqualified Congress legislators joined BJP, Congress leaders said that the character of the BJP had been exposed before the people, adding that the greed and power of BJP leaders were behind the entire conspiracy. Health minister Dhani Ram Shandil (HT File)

Health minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that the tactics, face and character of the BJP has been exposed before the people of Himachal Pradesh. “With the rebel Congress MLAs joining the BJP, it has become clear that the greed for power of the BJP leaders was behind this entire conspiracy. It was at the instigation of BJP that the rebels hatched a conspiracy to topple the democratically elected government and played with public sentiments. Not only this, under the influence of BJP, the rebels voted against the official candidate of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha elections,” he said.

The industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that today those leaders, who won the election on Congress ticket, are now questioning the party. “The truth is that all the rebels have left the Congress party due to personal interests without considering the interest of the people. Six rebel MLAs have added a dark history of opportunistic politics, for which the people of the state are never going to forgive them,” he said.

He said that the state government under the leadership of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has fulfilled five out of the ten guarantees in a short tenure of one and a quarter years. “More than 22 thousand posts are being filled in the government sector itself and a start-up scheme worth ₹680 crore has been launched to provide self-employment opportunities. Keeping the promise made to government employees, the old pension scheme was restored in the very first cabinet meeting,” the minister said.

He said that the promise of giving ₹1,500 to women has also been fulfilled. Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to give support prices on milk.

The ministers said that the Congress Party is capable of facing every challenge and all the leaders and workers of the party are united. People are the strength of the Congress Party. “In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and by-elections, the voters of the state will give a befitting reply to the politics of money and power. Congress candidates will win by a huge margin and the people of the state will teach a lesson to the selfish forces and those who make fun of democracy,” he said.

He said that the support of the people of the state is with CM Sukhu and the culture of ‘Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram’ will not continue in Himachal Pradesh.