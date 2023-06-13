Commitment to fulfill resolve makes BJP different from others: JP Nadda

Embarking on his first visit to his home state after the 2022 assembly polls defeat , BJP national president JP Nadda said what sets the saffron party apart from other parties is “the commitment towards a resolve and bring it to a logical end.” Nadda inaugurated BJP’s newly built Nurpur and Palampur district offices. (ANI Photo)

Nadda was addressing a public meeting at Jassur in Kangra district under BJP’s mass outreach programme to mark Modi government’s nine years in office. Nadda also inaugurated BJP’s newly built Nurpur and Palampur district offices.

“Back in 1952-53 we started the fight for a united India. Seventy years later in 2019 PM Modi accomplished that dream by abrogating Article 370,” Said Nadda.

It was here in Palampur that resolution to build Ram Temple in Ayodhya was passed in 1989s. Thirty years later PM Modi laid its foundation stone and the temple would be completed next year, he added.

Nadda said BJP was the only ideology-based party left in the country as all other have become shunned their ideologies. As these parties have been captured by families, they can go to any extent or compromise whatever to get to the power, said the BJP president.

Nadda said that nine years of the Narendra Modi government has transformed the country and its progress is being recognised by the world today. There is a massive difference between the times before and after 2014, when BJP led by Narendra Modi came to power. “During this time, India has jumped to 5th position from 10th as world’s largest economy while the county has made progressed leaps and bounds in every sphere,” he said.

India has come a long way: Nadda

On national security front, Nadda alleged, build no border roads was the Congress strategy while under Modi regime 13,525 kilometre roads have been built. Besides, 3.28 km rural roads have also been built in nine years, he said

Last year the Modi government spent ₹18 lakh crores on infrastructure development while this year an amount of ₹10 lakh crores is being spent. Before 2014, we saw scam after scam while under BJP rule we have moved from scams to schemes, Nadda said. “From being a black spot before 2014 India has now become a bright spot,” he added.

Launching an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the BJP president alleged that Congress’ Yuvraj cannot digest India’s pride and demeans the country and the PM in foreign countries.

“He made fun of PM when PM Modi installed Sengol, which symbolizes rule of Dharma, in Lok Sabha,” alleged Nadda.

He said Rahul Gandhi has had history of supporting those who acted against the nation and he should apologies to the nation. Nadda also exhorted the party workers to work unitedly to realise the goal of a developed India in 2047.

Later in the afternoon, Nadda paid obeisance at Bajreshwari Devi and Jwalamukhi temple before heading to Hamirpur where he presided over the meeting of Himachal BJP’s core group. Earlier, Nadda on his arrival in Hamirpur was accorded grand welcome by party workers. Nadda also met veteran leader and former chief minister at circuit house. It was a courtesy meeting. Later, Nadda addressed the party workers. He also presided over the meeting of Himachal BJP’s core group.

